Ndifuna Ukwazi welcomes CoCT move to release land for affordable housing in CBD

The Buitengracht corridor is earmarked for a mixed-income housing development, following the Foreshore Gateway Vision Framework Plan of 2021 in which the metro plans to release parcels of land for social housing and housing developments.

CAPE TOWN - Land rights advocacy group, Ndifuna Ukwazi, has welcomed the City of Cape Town's intentions to release land for affordable housing in the CBD.

Ndifuna Ukwazi said that the Buitengracht development would see 1,000 mixed-income houses built in the CBD.

The NGo's attorney, Jonty Cogger, said that this comes as a result of its 2019 report that showed how the City of Cape Town had failed to redistribute land for affordable housing in high economic areas like the city centre.

"As an organisation, one of our primary objectives is to put pressure on the state to realise its constitutional and statutory obligations towards spatial transformation in a way that it uses and regulates access to well-located public and private land."

Cogger added that he was delighted that the city was starting to take the issue of transformation seriously.

"It has been our objective to point out the administrative failures when it comes to coordinating and managing public land for the purposes of achieving redistribution and transformation of spatial apartheid."