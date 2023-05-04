Life Esidimeni: Lawyers ordered to find minutes of key meetings from Nov 2014

It's understood that the final decision to terminate the Esidimeni service agreement contract was made in two key meetings between the Gauteng health department and the premier's office.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings at the Life Esidimeni inquest got off to a slow start on Thursday, with former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's cross-examination stalling.

Mahlangu is in the witness box for a third day.

Lawyers representing the families of 144 deceased mental health patients, as well as the legal counsel for the psychiatric hospital, are gearing up to cross-examine Mahlangu.

Before Thursday's cross-examination could begin, the Pretoria High Court called on lawyers to track down the disputed minutes of meetings between Gauteng officials in November 2014.

Much of Mahlangu's testimony rests on the details of the meetings, with the former MEC claiming that then-premier, David Makhura, made the call during the highly confidential meetings.

While the Pretoria High Court has access to the meeting documents, parts of the minutes have been redacted, omitting key information needed by the court to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of the 144 mental health patients.

Mahlangu has also called into question the veracity of the minutes admitted into evidence.

"I wish the court to look at, specifically, things relating to the discussion when the department of health presented and the decision after the department of health presented and the discussions both for the 13th and the 26th of November 2014."

Lawyers are awaiting a response from the premier's office.