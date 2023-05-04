Life Esidimeni inquest: Mahlangu set to face cross-examination

Lawyers representing the families of 144 deceased mental health patients, as well as the legal counsel for the psychiatric hospital will have a chance to cross-examine the former Gauteng Health MEC, who is expected to defend assertions made during her testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is expected to face gruelling cross-examination at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Thursday morning.

Mahlangu's lawyer, Advocate Laurance Hodes, led two days’ worth of testimony that wrapped up on Wednesday.

Lawyers representing the families of 144 deceased mental health patients, as well as the legal counsel for the psychiatric hospital will now have the chance to cross-examine Mahlangu, who is expected to defend assertions made during her testimony.

In her version of events, Mahlangu told the court that she did not make the final decision to cancel the longstanding Life Esidimeni service agreement contract.

She pointed the finger at then-premier David Makhura and his budget committee that ordered the department to cut costs in a series of highly confidential meetings.

She added that former health head of department Barney Selebano and head of mental health Makgabo Manamela were privy to the discussions and were part of the expert teams that implemented the transfer project.

The pair previously told the court they were operating using strict orders by Mahlangu, who threatened them with dismissal if they objected.

Lawyers representing Selebano and Manamela are also among those expected to test Mahlangu's version of events.

READ MORE: