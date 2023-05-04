Katlego Bereng described as 'humble soul' and 'a leader' at memorial service

The 31-year-old father of two was last month identified as the man who was set alight in Bester’s cell at the Mangaung prison as part of an audacious escape in May last year.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Family and friends of Katlego Bereng, whose charred remains were found in the cell of Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, have described him as a leader.

They spoke to Eyewitness News at his memorial service, which took place in Bloemfontein on Thursday afternoon.

Bereng was an instrumental figure among the Bloemfontein Celtic football supporters association in the Kopanong region.

Fans of #BloemfonteinCeltics are in full voice at the memorial service of Katlego Mothusi Bereng, whose charred body was identified in the prison cell of #ThaboBester after he escaped. 31-year-old #Bereng was an avid football fan and a staunch supporter of the club.

An avid footballing enthusiast and staunch Celtic supporter, Bereng left his mark on many people with his kind and humble traits.

Keano Kock said that Bereng was a dedicated member of the club.

"Katlego was a very humble soul and he was a leader. One thing for sure is he was a leader and he worked for the supporters of Bloemfontein Celtic throughout his lifetime."

Another Celtics fan, MJ Matsamai, echoed those sentiments.

"He was a very kind person. He loved Celtic wholeheartedly and everytime he did something, he would do it with passion."

Bereng will be laid to rest on Sunday.