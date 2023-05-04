Insufficient evidence to pursue murder charge against Thabo Bester - NPA

The murder charge had been provisionally withdrawn by the State, meaning that it could be reinstated if investigations by police can prove that the accused may have played a role in Katlego Bereng's death.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that a charge of murder will no longer stand in the case against Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.

Bester, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, had initially been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Katlego Bereng.

Bereng's charred remains were positively identified in cell 35 of the Mangaung prison where Bester had been detained at the time.

According to the charge sheet, Bereng's body was illegally obtained from a state mortuary, smuggled into Bester's cell and set alight.

The NPA said that at this stage, there was insufficient evidence to pursue a charge of murder against Bester, Magudumana and Sekeleni.

The murder charge had been provisionally withdrawn by the State, meaning that it could be reinstated if investigations by police can prove that the accused may have played a role in Bereng's death.

Meanwhile, family and friends, together with dozens of Bloemfontein Celtics fans, civil society organistations and government officials, have gathered at the memorial service for Bereng in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday.