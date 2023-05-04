Gauteng Transport Dept in talks with Putco to resume bus service this week

The Putco bus service said that underfunding in the public transport industry and increasing fuel prices had contributed to its transport services being suspended from Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department said that it was in talks with Putco to secure the bus service, possibly by Friday.

This comes after the bus company suspended its services on Thursday morning until further notice, saying that it ran out of its diesel reserve supply.

It said that due to the government missing a payment of its March subsidy, the company was unable to purchase the fuel it needed to stay operational.

However, the department said that it made the delayed payment and the money would be cleared by Monday.

In the meantime, it said that it was in talks with Putco to find a solution so that commuters can continue their travels to work this week.

"We are trying to have a situation where even tomorrow there is a security of service beyond Monday so that this thing does not reoccur. The primary solution is to ensure that there is a long-lasting relationship between ourselves and Putco and that can only be as an effect of rendering a sustainable, disruption-less service to our people," said the department's Lesabi Mypa.