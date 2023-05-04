G4S reacts to contract termination, to disinvest in correctional services in SA

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said this week that the decision to issue the notice to terminate its relationship with G4S followed legal consultation by the department.

CAPE TOWN - Prisons contractor G4S said that it has had a "strong track record" and that the Mangaung Correctional Centre was a well-run facility for the last 22 years.

The company was reacting to the notice issued by the Department of Correctional Services to terminate its contract with the department in 90 days.

G4S said that it also intended to discontinue its investments in correctional services in the country.

Lamola said the contract, which was due to expire in 2026, could no longer continue. This followed damning evidence against the company and its role in the escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.

While it noted the contract termination notice, G4S said that it was committed to investment in South Africa but it remains its firm intention to discontinue all investment in correctional services.

It added that it would continue to cooperate with the department to ensure an "orderly transition".