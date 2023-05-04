Defence loses bid to stop State amending witness statements in Meyiwa trial

Mthokozisi Thwala has been testifying in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has lost a battle in the Pretoria High Court to stop the State from making amendments to statements by a State witness.

Thwala was a close friend of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Earlier on Thursday, the State requested to correct some inaccuracies in his multiple statements, citing section 190 of the Criminal Procedures Act.

The defence argued that State advocate, George Baloyi, was trying to cross-examine his own witness, which would limit their cross-examination.

But Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela overruled this objection, agreeing with the State's application of the section.

"Taking into consideration the reading of section 190 I do not find any basis to sustain the objection raised by the defence with regard to Advocate Baloyi engaging in a corrective exercise."