DA again tries for parly committee oversight of Ramokgopa’s energy action plan

The DA's Kevin Mileham said that there was no surety that the minister of electricity could be held accountable for his actions, unlike his peers, which for Cabinet members, is a constitutional imperative.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday made another attempt for a parliamentary committee to conduct oversight over the new minister of electricity’s energy action plan.

But the African National Congress (ANC) has not taken the bait.



In response to a draft resolution tabled by the DA’s Kevin Mileham during a mini-debate, the ANC said that there were already adequate measures in place for Kgosientsho Ramakgopa to account to the legislature.

Mileham said that there was no surety that the minister of electricity could be held accountable for his actions, unlike his peers, which for Cabinet members, is a constitutional imperative.

"How do we measure his performance against key milestones and objectives, especially as there’s currently no parliamentary oversight over the Presidency or members of Cabinet serving in the president’s office?"

While the DA has garnered support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Freedom Front Plus for an ad hoc committee to be established, the ANC’s Mina Lesoma said their calls were misplaced.

She argued there were at least seven ways through debates, reports and questions, that the Presidency, and also the electricity minister, would report to Parliament.

"It has no department, unlike other ministries, it has no staff. Unlike other departments, it makes use of personnel in the Presidency."

The DA’s resolution will be put to the vote by the National Assembly later this month.