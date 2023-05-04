Colleagues of court orderly shot dead in Gqeberha to receive counselling

On Wednesday, court orderly Sergeant Mario Nel was shot with his own firearm inside a courtroom by a 41-year-old man.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Department said the staff at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha, who witnessed their colleague being shot and killed would be offered trauma counselling.

The man is under police supervision in a hospital after he was shot during a gun battle with police while they tried to arrest him.

In Facebook posts, the friends and colleagues of the late sergeant described him as a dedicated officer who was always willing to help people in and around court.

Nel had served in the police service for 16 years.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe condemned the incident.

“We cannot have a situation where members are killed in a court of law and while responding to the call of duty. Our condolences go to the families, friends and families of our fallen hero,” she said.

Police are still investigating the motive for the killing.