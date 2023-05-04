Case against 5 men linked to disappearance of tourist Nick Frischke postponed

The case against the five men arrested in connection with the disappearance of the German tourist in Cape Town has been postponed to next month.

While they were arrested with Nick Frischke’s belongings, the tourist remains missing.

He was last seen on Valentine's Day.

The five accused appeared virtually from Pollsmoor prison, where they are currently behind bars.

They have previously denied that they harmed Frischke.

They, however, admitted to robbing him while he was hiking on his own on the Hangberg trail in Hout Bay on Valentine's Day.

The accused have, in a previous court sitting, said that after robbing him, he ran away, and they fled in a different direction.

Among Frischke’s belongings found in their possession was a cellphone and backpack.

The matter will be heard again virtually on 22 June.