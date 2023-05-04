Beachgoers in Jeffreys Bay urged to be careful following shark attack

A Cape Town man was bitten while surfing on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute ( NSRI) and the Kouga Municipality have urged beachgoers in Jeffrey's Bay to be careful following a shark attack.

Medics rushed to the scene after a bystander raised the alarm and requested the access code to the NSRI's shark bite kit at that beach.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said members of the public had applied trauma pads to the bite wound once the surfer was safe and out of the water.

On Monday, a man was bitten by a shark while free diving at Mdumbi in Transkei.

"The patient was in stable condition and in good spirits. An eyewitness reported that fellow surfers who had initially retreated out of the water after being alerted that there had been an incident involving a shark had returned into the surf to fetch the casualty out of the water. I commend the swift action of the public member."

The 40-year-old was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition.