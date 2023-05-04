Bail for Soshanguve duo accused of murder plot to claim life insurance postponed

Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu are facing charges of murder, fraud and defeating the administration of justice, after they allegedly killed another man, burnt his body, and passed it off as Sibusiso’s in order to claim from his life insurance.

JOHANNESBURG - A bail application for a Soshanguve man and his wife who stand accused of an elaborate murder plot to fake his death, is not going ahead on Thursday as planned.

Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu are facing charges of murder, fraud and defeating the administration of justice, after they allegedly killed another man, burnt his body, and passed it off as Sibusiso’s in order to claim from his life insurance.

READ:

- Soshanguve family convinced burnt body found in house fire is their loved one

- Soshanguve couple accused of faking husband's death set to appear in court

They were arrested earlier this month and made their second appearance in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Thursday to apply for bail.

But their application has now been postponed.

The Mahlangus appeared shell-shocked when they emerged from the grills to a packed gallery, with members of the family of Sibusiso Sithebe, the man they're believed to have killed, lining the benches.

They both kept their gazes to the floor for most of the court proceedings, with Lerato looking back into the gallery only briefly.

In the Soshanguve Magistrates Court today for the appearance of Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu. They stand accused of murdering another man, burning his body and passing it off as Sibusiso’s to claim his life insurance. BW pic.twitter.com/4VOX4QCm7s ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2023

The case was on the roll on Thursday for a formal bail application but the court heard that the accused, who are currently represented by Legal Aid, want new lawyers.

And so, the application’s been postponed until 18 May.

In the meantime, they’ve been remanded in custody.