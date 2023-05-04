ANC to hold talks over Joburg & Gauteng structures' handling of coalitions

Eyewitness News understands that officials hauled its regional and provincial leadership to a meeting, raising concerns over their approach to coalitions and their continued relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is to hold deliberations over the City of Joburg following a meeting between its officials and its structures in both Johannesburg and Gauteng.

This is ahead of the city electing a new mayor on Friday.

Eyewitness News understands that officials hauled its regional and provincial leadership to a meeting, raising concerns over their approach to coalitions and their continued relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Some councillors are refusing to back another Al-Jama-ah candidate, suggesting that the ANC's Dada Morero should be considered for the vote.

As the clock ticks down ahead of Friday’s much-anticipated council sitting, the ANC is expected to be locked in discussions over the party’s continued relationship with the EFF in the province.

The ANC and EFF alliance has managed to remove three Democratic Alliance (DA) mayors across three metros in Gauteng, failing to capture the City of Tshwane.

And while some in the ANC argue conditions have not changed in Joburg and that it must continue working with the fighters, others have flagged that the ANC's own NEC has finally put a rubber stamp on power sharing and that this must be how Friday's sitting should be handled.

A delegation, led by ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, will deliberate on the way forward and give instruction to its councillors.