ANC backing small parties for mayorship with eye on election alliances - analyst

This comes after the ANC supported the Al-Jama-Ah council for the mayor position in the last week council meeting in the City of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been suggestions that the African National Congress (ANC) has been abstaining from contesting mayoral positions in top municipalities as a strategy to form an alliance with smaller parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This was evident at the City of Joburg's council meeting earlier this week where the ANC once again sponsored an Al-Jama-Ah councillor for mayorship.

Similarly, Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana, who is an African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor, was elected into the position by the backing of the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

READ:

- Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC

- Beaumont blames ANC, EFF for collapsing council meeting to elect Joburg mayor

- DA: Political instability in COJ because parties fixated on leadership positions

Political commentators have told Eyewitness News that the ANC will show more interest in mayoral positions after next years’ elections.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu said that the ANC was deliberately supporting councillors from minority parties for mayorship with intentions of gaining their support for a possible coalition for the national elections.

“If they really wanted to take back control of the metro, they could scuffle together to do so. I think the big fear is that the accountability would be on the ANC mayor that they could not accomplish certain tasks. So, on the other hand, it could be in the run-up to next year's elections.”

During a national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week, some ANC members called for the party to take the lead at municipalities where it holds the most seats instead of supporting councillors from minority parties.

Naidu said that the NEC had clearly adopted ideologies that were being opposed by the ANC in Gauteng.