22 South Africans back home after being stuck on a ship while fleeing Sudan

The 22 South Africans were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt since Saturday after fleeing conflict-ridden Sudan.

CAPE TOWN - The 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt since Saturday after fleeing conflict-ridden Sudan are finally back on home soil.

The group touched down at the Cape Town International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

They were contracted to work on a cargo ship in Sudan since September last year.

The group was finally released by Egyptian authorities on Tuesday to return home.

Tears of joy streamed down the cheeks of mothers, wives, children and colleagues gathered at the gates of the Cape Town International Airport's international arrivals gates.

[WATCH]



They said they were waiting with bated breath to be reunited with their loved ones.

Eyewitness News spoke to the wife of one of the crew members who said she knew that her husband was safe as she was in constant contact with him the whole time.

She also thanked the company her husband works for, for the treatment they received.