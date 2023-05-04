22 SA nationals stranded in Egypt expected to touch down on home soil

They are part of a group of South Africans who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan to Egypt and to ultimately make their way home.

CAPE TOWN - 22 South Africans who were stranded in Egypt after fleeing conflict-stricken Sudan will finally arrive back home on Thursday.

They're expected to land at the Cape Town International Airport later on Thursday afternoon.

They were part of a group stuck on a ship in Egypt since the weekend. However, they were finally granted permission to leave the vessel on Tuesday.

The only condition attached was that a South African government official had to sign them off at the port.

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman explained: “They're extremely grateful for everybody's efforts and are relieved to be out of Port Sudan and on their way home to their families."

This follows the landing of 53 other citizens who landed at the OR Tambo International Airport from Egypt on Sunday - who were also trapped in Sudan.

Their plight was worsened by no access to water, electricity or food.

Moreover, they toldEyewitness News that they needed psychotherapy to counter the trauma they experienced.