Tim Harris appointed chairperson of interim SA Tourism board

JOHANNESBURG - Tim Harris has been appointed as chairperson of the South African Tourism interim board.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appointed Harris, Kholeka Zama and Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo almost two weeks ago after dissolving the previous board.

Some members of Parliament said that they did not support Harris and Zwelibanzi’s appointments, citing a conflict of interest and reputational risk.

The minister said that the interim board’s appointment would be gazetted on Friday.

De Lille's spokesperson, Zara Nicholson: "Minister De Lille had a fruitful and frank discussion with the interim SA Tourism board and the director-general of the Department of Tourism, outlining key outcomes and areas of work we need to work on urgently to ensure that the SA Tourism interim board, the SA Tourism executive and the Department of Toruism can work together efficiently to grow inclusive tourism for the country."