'The time is now,' deaf ANC MP pleased with recognition of sign language

A Constitution 18th Amendment was submitted to Parliament to officiate sign language as the country’s 12th official language.

CAPE TOWN - Sign language has officially been adopted as the country's 12th official language.

A Bill to this effect was passed unopposed in Parliament on Tuesday possibly making it one of the only issues all parties agree on.

The Constitution 18th Amendment Bill was submitted to Parliament after it was published in the government gazette last year for public comment.

Political parties have all welcomed the move.

The African National Congress’ Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen - who is the only deaf member of Parliament - said the journey has been long.

"The time has come; the time is now. This moment, the deaf community of South Africa including myself, have been waiting for."

The Democratic Alliance has called this a massive milestone for the country's deaf community while the Economic Freedom Fighters said the amendment of the Constitution to recognise sign language should not have been up for debate.

The African Christian Democratic Party said this milestone should be celebrated, while the Good Party said it's critical to build a non-discriminatory and inclusive nation.