Thabo Bester prisonbreak: 2 former G4S workers to appear in court

They will appear alongside Bester's main accomplice and alleged partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and three other former G4S employees who are expected to apply for bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Two former G4S employees will make their first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning in connection with the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

The pair were arrested by police at their homes on Monday.

They are facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

They will appear alongside Bester's main accomplice and alleged partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and three other former G4S employees who are expected to apply for bail.

READ:

- Thabo Bester escape: Correctional Services to cut ties with G4S in 90 days

- Popcru to keep a close eye on termination of G4S contract

- Two more G4S employees arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape

The two former G4S employees will join a growing list of accomplices who made it possible for Bester to pull off his grand escape from the Mangaung prison last year.

The court is likely to kick off proceedings by processing their charges before dealing with the bail application of the four other accused.

Magudumana, former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela and CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo are expected to apply for bail despite the state previously noting it would oppose the notion.

Their bail application is set down for Wednesday and Thursday.

READ:

- G4S given notice of termination of contract to run Mangaung prison – Lamola

- ‘Cease to operate’ DCS terminates contract with G4S following Bester’s escape

- Police expose more of Thabo Bester’s shiver of ‘sharks’ that helped him escape

- Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape