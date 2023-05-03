Senzo Meyiwa's friend tells court he was tortured to confess to the murder

Senzo Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, told the court how he was fetched by police from his Durban home in January 2019, over four years after Senzo Meyiwa’s death, under the guise that he was going to attend an identity parade in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial told the Pretoria High Court how he was beaten, tortured and humiliated in order to admit that he murdered the football star.

Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, on Wednesday, spent an emotional second day on the witness stand.

He is one seven people who were present when robbers allegedly entered the home of singer, Kelly Khumalo, shooting the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Five men are standing trial for the crime.

"I couldn't breath, even to such an extent that I thought I would die there."

A teary-eyed Thwala told the court how he was fetched by police from his Durban home in January 2019, over four years after Senzo Meyiwa’s death, under the guise that he was going to attend an identity parade in Johannesburg.

Breaking down in tears and hanging his head, Thwala detailed how he ended up in the office of Lieutenant-Colonel Joyce Buthelezi, where he was severely beaten and suffocated by two unknown men just for him to admit to murdering Meyiwa.

"They tied together the legs and the hands and then they placed that mat and my private part was just on top of that mat, meaning that they knew."

Buthelezi was the investigating officer in a parallel case to the one currently before court where Khumalo, Thwala and the others who were present when Meyiwa was killed were listed as the accused.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Thwala says he was taken to Brigadier Buthelezi's office in Pretoria. He says he was on his phone when two men barged in and grabbed his phone asking who he was speaking to. The men then asked him who he is and why he killed #SenzoMeyiwa . @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Thwala: They were kicking me on my entire body, they asked don't I want t admit? That's when one of them left to go fetch a bag. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial: Thwala becomes emotional and the court adjourns for a short comfort break. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwatrial Thwala says they spoke in Sesotho, they thought he did not understand the language. He says one of them said "A re mo tlogele" meaning, let's leave him. Thwala says the torture went on until the morning, since it started at 10pm. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023