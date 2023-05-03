Second Ngqeleni prison escapee re-arrested

Correctional Services Department spokesperson Sibangakho Nxumalo said that Athini Mzingelwa was nabbed on Wednesday at the Mthatha General Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The second inmate who escaped from the Ngqeleni prison in the Eastern Cape last week has been re-arrested.

Correctional Services Department spokesperson Sibangakho Nxumalo said that Athini Mzingelwa was nabbed on Wednesday at the Mthatha General Hospital.

Mzingelwa, along with fellow inmate Siyabulela Khohliso, who are both convicted rapists, escaped from the correctional facility on 27 April.

The Correctional Services Department has suspended 10 officials who were on duty on the day of the escape.

Nxumalo said that the pair would now face additional charges of escaping from lawful custody.

"National commissioner Thobakgale has applauded the assistance from members of the community who continue to provide useful leads during manhunts such was the case again in recapturing Mzingelwa."