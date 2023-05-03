SARB unveils new looks for local currency

The South African Reserve Bank announced the changes on Wednesday, saying it’s keeping up to date with technology and to avoid counterfeiting.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will see a change to their currency, with some bank notes and coins receiving a new look.

The South African Reserve Bank has announced the changes, saying it’s keeping up to date with technology and to avoid counterfeiting.

There are some vibrant changes to our bank notes.

#Rand The Reserve Bank is introducing new designs for our bank notes and coins. Have a look: pic.twitter.com/l1DFm2mjoY ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023

The Reserve Bank said that while it had kept some features, South Africans will notice a number of changes to their bank notes.

Managing director of the SA Bank Note Company, Liziwe Mda: "The first thing South Africans will notice is the colour - the colour is more vibrant. We’ve maintained the portrait of Nelson Mandela."

And she said that the Big 5 were getting bigger.

"We have maintained the Big 5 theme but this time, on the back of the banknote, you will see a family theme of the Big 5."

Managing director of the SA Mint, Honey Mamabolo, said that the coins were changing as well.

"The 10 cent now is a honeybee, the 20 cent is an aloe, and the R5 is a whale."

The notes are being released into circulation.