Residents, mosque committee worried about informal settlement in Wynberg

CAPE TOWN - Residents and commuters in Wynberg have expressed concern about an informal settlement that has sprung up next to a local mosque near the Wynberg station.

Some of the issues they’ve raised include an increase in crime, gangsterism and blocked subways as a result of dumping.

Yusufeyyah Mosque secretary and Wynberg East Civic Association chairperson, Yunus Karriem, said that over the past year, they’d seen an increase in the number of people squatting there.

He said that the mosque committee members had written to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis twice in recent months.

But he said that they were yet to receive a response.

"Up until now, we have been struggling, obviously, with various issues at the mosque - urinating, defecation, right up against the mosque walls."

Ward councillor for the area, Carmen Siebritz, said that there were plans to address the situation.

"The homeless are settled on Prasa land. The city has therefore committed to act in an assistive capacity by having joint operations with Prasa and SAPS. We also ensure that the displaced persons unit is always present to offer an alternative shelter and reunification with their families."

Karriem said that Prasa had informed Yusufeyyah Mosque that the occupants would be issued with eviction notices.