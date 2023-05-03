Questions raised over NPA dropping murder charges against Bester & Magudumana

Convicted murder and rapist, Thabo Bester, together with his main accomplice, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, are facing at least 12 charges following their arrest last month.

But none of those charges pertain to murder.

This has raised questions over why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the charge.

Bester, Magudumana and her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, were initially charged with murder after it emerged that the corpse that was found in Bester’s cell was that of 30-year-old Katlego Bereng Mpholo.

Bester and Magudumana face a graft of charges ranging from fraud, corruption, arson, the violation of a body and defeating the ends of justice but as it stands, they are not charged with the murder of Mpholo.

The charge sheet details a total of 16 counts pertaining to Bester, Magudumana, Sekeleni and the five former G4S employees.

Last month, the NPA withdrew the charge of murder against Sekeleni prior to him being awarded bail.

A member of the Mpholo family was shocked to learn that the charge of murder was not included on the official charge sheet.

Mpholo went missing in April last year, a month before Bester escaped from prison.

His body was unlawfully claimed from a mortuary and smuggled into Bester’s cell before being set alight.

Mpholo will be laid to rest in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

A memorial service will be held in his honour on Thursday afternoon.