Putco to suspend service from Thursday over fuel shortages, non-payment by govt

JOHANNESBURG - Bus commuters in Joburg may be left stranded on Thursday due to Putco suspending its bus service from Thursday due to fuel shortages and non-payment by government.

Putco said that the Gauteng department of roads and transport had not paid the company its susbsidy for the month of March.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said that commuters who used Putco buses would have to make alternative arrangements until the situation was sorted.

"The disruption is as a result of unpaid March subsidy claims by the Gauteng department of roads and transport. Putco is working closely with government to ensure that payments are processed as soon as possible to avoid a prolonged service disruption as well as inconvenience to our valued passengers."