Public Protector’s office to dip into savings to fund Mkhwebane's defence

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's parliamentary impeachment inquiry stalled after nine months at the end of March, when the budget ran out.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s office will be dipping into its savings to fund the final leg of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ongoing defence against her impeachment.

But Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka on Wednesday told Parliament’s justice portfolio committee that this amount would be capped at R4 million.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal bills for her impeachment inquiry was originally estimated at R4.5 million.

But Gcaleka told parliament that the bill had reached R30 million.

The Public Protector’s office will now use a budget surplus from the 2021/22 financial year to allow the inquiry to conclude.

Gcaleka said that Mkhwebane, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Section 194 inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, had all been informed that this was the end of line.

"This is the last amount available. In the current budget, we do not have any amount really to allocate for these legal fees because we have our own operations to run, which have stagnated because of the money that we have made provision for."

Gcaleka said that the office would be closely scrutinising outstanding invoices in the interest of good governance.