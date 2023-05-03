PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 are as follows:

Power Ball: 13, 16, 17, 41, 43 PB: 18

Power Ball Plus: 03, 16, 18, 19, 44 PB: 01

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.