Police nab 28-year-old man wanted for murder in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - The police said they arrested a man wanted for murder in Mitchells Plain.

The 28-year-old man was handcuffed by members of the police's anti-gang unit on Tuesday.

It's understood that on the same day, police officers arrested another 42-year-old Mitchells Plain man on separate gun-related charges.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg told Eyewitness News that both suspects were due to appear in the area's magistrate's court once charged.

"The members conducted an intelligence driven operation in the Tafelsig area on Tuesday, where they searched a premises in Cathedral Street and confiscated a 9 mm pistol, a 38 special revolver and an assortment of ammunition of various calibres."