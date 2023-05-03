Police monitoring Meadowlands after community protest

It's understood that Meadowlands residents blocked Bakwena and Hennessy streets earlier on Wednesday, protesting over crime in their community.

JOHANNESBURG - Officers are closely monitoring the highway near the Mzimhlophe hostel in Soweto following a community protest.

It's understood that Meadowlands residents blocked Bakwena and Hennessy streets earlier on Wednesday, protesting over crime in their community.

The protesters said that three people were recently killed there.

One resident said that they'd had enough of the crime.

"Three people have been killed in consecutive weeks and the last one was killed last Sunday, so this is serious, that's why we're closing the road."

Gauteng traffic department spokesperson, Obed Sibasa said that motorists should approach the area with caution.

"The situation in Meadowlands is back to normal. The streets have been cleared, traffic is flowing freely, no acts of violence. Police are monitoring the situation."