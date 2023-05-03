Man arrested for shooting dead orderly in Gqeberha court

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said that a 41-year-old man entered the courtroom, disarmed the court orderly and shot him with his own gun.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a man who shot and killed a court orderly inside a courtroom at the Motherwell Magistrates Court in Gqeberha earlier on Wednesday.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said that a 41-year-old man entered the courtroom, disarmed the court orderly and shot him with his own gun.

Mathe said that the man fled the scene on foot with the firearm but was later caught.

She said that the seargent had served in the police service for 16 years.

"Members of our anti-gang unit who were patrolling the area, immediately responded and were alerted by a taxi driver that the suspect was in possession of a firearm was in a taxi. The suspect immediately opened fire at the police and members returned fire. The suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital under police guard. Police also recovered the member's state firearm."

Mathe said that no one else was hurt during the shootout.