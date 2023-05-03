'Mammoth task' to recover from floods, says Port St Johns mayor

During his visit to the area days after the flooding, President Cyril Ramaphosa said contractors would start work the day following his visit, but this has not yet happened.

PORT ST JOHNS - The Port St Johns local municipality said it may take more than a year for the flood-stricken coastal town to recover from the recent floods.

The area was hit by heavy rains and floods in March this year, while it was still recovering from the April 2022 floods.



Around 150 families were affected and thousands left homeless. Public infrastructure including roads and bridges was also destroyed.

Eyewitness News visited the area to follow up on the rebuilding process and found that not much had changed since the last time Cooperative Governance Minister Thembi Nkadimeng, and the local government took President Cyril Ramaphosa on a tour to assess the damage caused by flooding in the area.

Port St Johns Mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo told Eyewitness News that the town was far from having recovered.

"It is going to be a mammoth task, though it needs emergency work, but it has medium- and long-term solutions, so I believe in covering all the people affected it may take up to next year because there's a lot that needs to happen."

During his visit to the area days after the flooding, Ramaphosa said contractors would start work the day following his visit, but this has not yet happened.