Mahlangu set to continue with testimony at Life Esidimeni inquest

The former Gauteng Health MEC spent day one - Tuesday making damning claims against then-Gauteng premier David Makhura, accusing him of making the final decision to terminate the contract with the psychiatric hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is expected to be back in the witness box on Wednesday morning to give testimony at the Life Esidimeni inquest.

She spent day one at the inquest on Tuesday making damning claims against then-Gauteng Premier David Makhura, accusing him of making the final decision to terminate the contract with the psychiatric hospital.

Mahlangu is the third State official to testify at the inquest that is to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the death of 144 mental health patients.

READ MORE:

Mahlangu said she met with some of the families of the Life Esidimeni patients before they were moved to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in parts of Gauteng.

While she admitted she was aware of some of the concerns about the transfer project, she denied being told about any major issues once patients had been moved to ill-equipped facilities.

"I was never informed about any major issues other than the teething problems I’ve mentioned relating to the patient files, food, clothing and the medicines I referred to earlier."

She further accused Life Esidimeni Hospital management of failing to co-operate with the department.

"When Life Esidimeni released the patients to various NGOs, it did so without releasing the patient files."

Mahlangu confirmed previous witness testimony that the Life Esidimeni service agreement contract was terminated as a result of budget constraints but denied making the final call.

Instead, she told the Pretoria High Court that Makhura and his budget committee called the shots.