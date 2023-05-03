Lesufi urges Gauteng liquor traders not to sell alcohol to children

Speaking to liquor traders in Roodepoort on Wednesday afternoon, Lesufi emphasised the importance of outlets respecting the trading regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi called on liquor traders across the province to refrain from selling alcoholic beverages to underage children.

He said that this was one of the major issues in the liquor sector that still needed immediate intervention from the provincial government and stakeholders.

Speaking to liquor traders in Roodepoort on Wednesday afternoon, Lesufi emphasised the importance of outlets respecting the trading regulations.

Today we are meeting the Liquor industry to manage all the challenges faced by the sector but the urgent need to manage the unacceptable high levels of alcohol abuse in our Province. #SafetyBeforeProfits pic.twitter.com/8JU7isyX6u ' Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 3, 2023

ALSO READ: Gauteng govt worried over rapid growth of illegal liquor businesses in townships

Lesufi met with hundreds of liquor traders and compliance officers on Wednesday to address challenges faced in the alcohol trading industry.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is leading a stakeholder engagement with the Gauteng liquor industry. The event will address issues such as safety, compliance and corruption in the industry. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/34l1D3JXnW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023

The sale of alcoholic substances to underage children was at the top of his address, with the theme being the prioritisation of safety before profits.

He said that while action would be taken against those who sold liquor to children, parents needed to also abstain from sending the underaged to purchase alcoholic substances.

"I don’t want to breed a nation of alcoholic young children. I want to breed a nation that is excited and responsible in drinking alcohol."

Lesufi said that the provincial government would increase the capacity of compliance officers in the liquor industry to address such issues.