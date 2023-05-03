Khayelitsha neighbourhood watch groups gifted winter gear after appeal

Last month, Eyewitness News reported on an initiative which was started by residents of Mandela Park, specifically. Their appeal for assistance with equipment has now benefitted more volunteers.

CAPE TOWN - Members of various neighbourhood watch groups in ward 97 in Khayelitsha will be able to carry out their duties with more confidence after a much-needed donation.

On Wednesday, they received some winter gear from a private company.

Last month, Eyewitness News reported on an initiative which was started by residents of Mandela Park, specifically.

Their appeal for assistance with equipment has now benefitted more volunteers.

The members of the various neighbourhood watch groups in ward 97 in Khayelitsha will now be better equipped this winter.

They received winter, reflective jackets which will make them much more visible when patrolling in the early morning and at night.

Councillor for ward 97, Mtwalo Mkutswana, said that the involvement of the private sector in crime fighting activities, particularly in townships like Khayelitsha, was humbling.

"Eyewitness News because of this event, [and] because of you guys, we managed to have a partner of the private sector - they gave us jackets."

Meanwhile, Normal Louw from Steel & Pipe's for Africa said that being involved in community initiatives was always very rewarding.

"We really felt we wanted to get involved and assist this community as we can see the good work that they are doing amongst themselves and supporting the SAPS. It was a fantastic day here today to be able to contribute in a small way."

Mkutswana, however, added that the private sector should continue to play a role in crime fighting initiatives to help reduce crime in communities.