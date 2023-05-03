Fedusa, NTEU say members investigating Fort Hare staff deaths were tortured

In a joint media briefing, the unions said fellow staff members looking into the deaths plaguing the university had been subjected to threats, kidnapping, and torture.

JOHANNESBURG – Two trade unions have expressed concern around the alleged torture of members in the Eastern Cape, allegedly by police officers.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) raised concerns in a joint media briefing on Wednesday, and gave details of the gruesome experiences that some of its members endured.

The unions said those responsible told their members they were investigating the murders of Fort Hare University staff members.

As university staff grapple with yet another loss, the unions said fellow staff members had been subjected to threats, kidnapping, and torture.

Over the weekend, a member of the institution's protection unit died in a car accident.

The security official was expected to testify in an upcoming court case where five people are charged with the murder and attempted murder of some of the university’s staff members, including Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Fedusa said the latest incident took place last month, when one of its members, a Fort Hare University employee, was allegedly handcuffed, blindfolded, and taken to an unknown location by 12 heavily armed men.

He was apparently held there for more than seven hours.

Fedusa and the NTEU said they were conducting their own internal investigation into the matter.