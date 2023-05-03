Ex-Eskom accountant sentenced for fraud, ordered to pay back over R500,000

Former Kriel power station finance manager, Sifiso Masina, was handed an eight-year suspended sentence at the Kriel Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - A former accountant at Eskom has been ordered to repay over R500,000 he defrauded from the company.

The sentence will remain suspended provided that he is not convicted of fraud or theft during that period.

Masina has been ordered to make a once-off payment of R30,000 and monthly payments of R10,000 for the next 48 months.

In a statement issued by Eskom, it said that Masina created fake invoices and submitted them for payment.

It said that a total of R513,630 was channeled from Eskom to companies that were owned by Masina.

The power utility said that Masina resigned from Eskom in November 2012 pending a disciplinary process after a forensic investigation uncovered his misconduct.

Eskom said that it was continuing to improve its internal fraud controls in order to prevent such incidents from happening again.