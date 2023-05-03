Ekurhuleni owes service providers R200m in outstanding payments, says MEC

Ekurhuleni MMC for finance, Nkululeko Dunga, said that the non-payment of suppliers had an impact on service delivery and on the entire value chain of those businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni MMC for finance, Nkululeko Dunga, said that the municipality owed service providers R200 million in outstanding payments.

Dunga was speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon in Ekurhuleni, where he touched on the state of the city’s finances.

He said that there were allegations that municipal officials were witholding payments in order to solicit bribes from service providers.

"During such tough economic conditions, it is imperitive for us as government to ensure that we do not contribute to the already struggling economy by witholding payments to suppliers. Even more concerning is the fact that some of these suppliers are forced to turn to the courts to obtain court orders and now the municipality's assets are being attached."