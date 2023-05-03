Eight years since Shasha-Lee November's disappearance

Shasha-Lee November was last seen playing near her family home in Groenal Walk on 3 May 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Wednesday marks exactly eight years since the disappearance of a six-year-old girl in Hanover Park.

Eight years to the day, and November’s case has seemingly gone cold.

On 3 May 2015, the little girl was wearing white shorts, a white t-shirt, and green slippers when she disappeared from outside her Hanover Park home.

Today she’d be 14 years old.

On Wednesday evening, residents are expected to gather at the Cape Town suburb's Groenal Walk for a vigil, not only in honour of Shasha-Lee, but all the other children who've been reported missing in recent years and are still not found.

