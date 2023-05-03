Go

After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told

Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, was back on the witness stand on Wednesday. He was one of a few people who were present when alleged intruders entered the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

The men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa in the Pretoria High Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how Senzo Meyiwa remained responsive until he reached the hospital where he died.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.

Thwala said that after Meyiwa was shot, he lay on the sitting room floor of Khumalo’s mother’s house, gasping for air, with a bullet in his chest.

He said that once they decided to take him to hospital, he laid on top of him, with Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala and Zandi, Khumalo’s sister, in the back seat of his BMW X6.

"We were all just saying something to Senzo and what I said to him was for him to think of his children."

During his testimony in November, Madlala said that Meyiwa was taken into the Botshelong Hospital on a stretcher and moments later a nurse emerged asking to see an elderly person and that’s when he told Khumalo’s mother, Gladness, that Meyiwa had died.

While Madlala said that there was no blood oozing from Meyiwa’s wound during his testimony, Thwala said that there visibly was blood and the towel that he used to cover the wound was stained with blood.

