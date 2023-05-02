Two more officials suspended at Ngqeleni Correctional Centre after escapes

The Department of Correctional Services says two more officials were suspended following the escape of two convicted rapists at the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre.

This bringsthe total number of officials suspended who were on duty on the day of the prison break to 10, after an initial eight officials were temporarily dismissed.

A manhunt was then launched to find the criminal pair.

Since then, one of them, Siyabulela Kholiso, has been rearrested and transferred to Mthatha Correctional Centre.

Police said their main focus was to track down his accomplice as soon as possible.

Correctional Services’ commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said additional resources had been deployed.

“The escape happened at about 15:30 in the afternoon, on the 27 of April 2023, from the sports field. Additional resources have been deployed in support of the emergency team of Correction Services, who are working together with the South African Police Service.”