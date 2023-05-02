Some MPs want De Lille to axe Harris & Mntambo from SA Tourism board

Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille dissolved the previous board last month over a planned illegal sponsorship deal with English Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur.

CAPE TOWN - Some members of Parliament’s tourism committee want Minister Patricia de Lille to axe two of the three South African Tourism board members, saying that their appointment was a reputational risk.

The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have taken issue with the appointments of former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Tim Harris, to lead the board, and billionaire businessman, Vincent Mntambo.

De Lille dissolved the previous board last month over a planned illegal sponsorship deal with English Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday appeared before Parliament’s portfolio committee for the first time since her appointment in March.

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille is before the portfolio committee in Parliament for the first time since her appointment in March, to discuss the recent changes on the SA Tourism Board. LD pic.twitter.com/fDDYdeHfOm ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2023

She had to defend her recent choices to serve temporarily on the board of SA Tourism.

De Lille said that she consulted widely with the tourism industry.

“We looked at not where the people are coming from specifically, but we looked at the necessary three skills we were looking for, which was finance, tourism expertise and then also governance.”

But chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala said that former Wesgro CEO, Tim Harris, and Exxaro director, Vincent Mntambo, must go.

“You can’t have those people. You must replace them. The conflict of interest is there. It borders on reputational damage.”

Calls for nominations for a new board are currently being advertised until 6 June.