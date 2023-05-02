SA hasn't felt significant negative impact of greylisting - Godongwana

The country was placed on the notorious list by the international anti-money laundering watchdog, for not having done enough to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that South Africa had not yet felt any significant negative impact from being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February.

Responding on Tuesday afternoon to a parliamentary debate initiated by the Democratic Alliance (DA), Godongwana said it was still government’s intention to exit the list during next year.

Opposition parties have slammed government for not having enough political will to decisively deal with corruption.

But Godongwana said that they were playing petty politics.

"We have not seen any negative reaction by corresponding financial institutions to our institutions. What we largely have is a politicisation of the problem, rather than a focus on the resolution of the problem."

But Godongwana acknowledged the impact greylisting would have on South Africa’s economic prosperity in the future.

"Even though we don’t think that greylisting has itself posed any significant problem yet, we have to recognise the reasons we were greylisted do have major economic consequences."

Godongwana said that government would meet with the FATF every three months to assess progress, starting next month, in Mauritius.