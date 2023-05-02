Power struggles in Gauteng municipalities concerning, says Cogta MEC Khumalo

Mzi Khumalo said he was concerned with the level of power struggles in the province’s municipalities, and that his department would soon intervene.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Mzi Khumalo said that his department would set up conflict resolution mechanisms to better handle disputes between political parties within municipalities.

Speaking to Eyewitness News at the council chambers in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon, Khumalo said the move was an attempt to ensure motions of no confidence became a last resort.

In the past year, several no-confidence votes were tabled at many municipalities in the province, bringing about numerous leadership changes.

A new Johannesburg mayor was set to be elected on Tuesday, but proceedings were delayed by ongoing negotiations between parties.

Khumalo said he was concerned with the level of power struggles in the province’s municipalities, adding that his department would soon intervene.

“One of the things we need to enforce as government, and which even at national level there is an agreement, is to ensure there is regulation of coalitions.”

He said there were many loopholes within the rules of councils that needed to be addressed.

“We are going to municipalities as a matter of urgency to review their current standing rules because that is the easiest thing we can do as matters stand now.”

While Johannesburg remains without a mayor, councillors are expected to begin voting for candidates soon.