Popcru to keep a close eye on termination of G4S contract

The union called for the country's laws to be upheld, in light of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's escape from the correctional facility.

JOHANNESBURG – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says private security firms should respect the country's laws, in the wake of government's termination of the G4S Mangaung prison contract.

The correctional services department announced the termination on Tuesday as the Thabo Bester prison break saga continues.

READ:

G4S had been managing the maximum security prison on behalf of the government since 2021.

However, the security of the Bloemfontein facility was questioned after Bester's escape was widely reported.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the termination of the contract will be closely monitored.

“Popcru will be monitoring the winding-up process over the coming days, and shall further ensure that section 197 of the Labour Relations Act is followed to the letter during this period.”