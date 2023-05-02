Petrol price hike to see motorists pay more than R23 per litre

The petrol price will increase by 37 cents per litre at midnight, while diesel will drop by between 48 cents and 74 cents per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - As of Wednesday, motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for fuel.

That means that for the first time this year, petrol will cost more than R23 a litre.

According to the mineral resources department, the adjustment is based on current local and international factors, including the rising cost of crude oil.