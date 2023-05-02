‘People die like dogs’: Majola residents cry out to authorities for action

The people of Majola Village say they live in fear, following a recent surge in violence in the community.

PORT ST JOHNS - Amid a recent surge in violence in rural Eastern Cape, including the torching of dozens of homes, a resident from Majola Village near Port St Johns has pointed out a man alleged to be behind criminal attacks at her home.

Local businesswoman Azida Ahmad this weekend told the police's visiting top brass that she has been attacked several times since 2012.

This local businesswoman told the Imbizo that she has been terrorised since 2012, by someone known in the area. She also says she saw the recent incident where two pupils were shot and killed, saying the two young boys died in front of her home. #MajolaJmbizo pic.twitter.com/Y4B4flRHnR ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2023

And there's been little to no action.

Ahmad said in the latest incident, two schoolboys were murdered on her doorstep.

Community members in the Majola Village said they had become victims of terrorism in their own homes.

Madolo Nozazela told officials during an Imbizo that human life no longer had value in their community.

Meanwhile this community member said the situation is unbearable for women and children, because gunmen throw them out of their homes and then attack husbands and fathers. #MajolaImbizo pic.twitter.com/0JWH2zAIe9 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2023

“I have no hope in all of you in that table. People are dying like dogs here; it is very bad. I know of 14 people killed this side.”

Meanwhile, Nolungile Moniwa said the gunmen did as they pleased.

“As women, we get thrown out of homes while with our husbands and immediately after that you hear gunshots, your husband is getting shot.”

Police officials said officials from various provinces would be deployed to the area to target the culprits