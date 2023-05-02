Go

‘People die like dogs’: Majola residents cry out to authorities for action

The people of Majola Village say they live in fear, following a recent surge in violence in the community.

Residents of Majola village in the Eastern Cape are struggling amid a surge of violence in the area. Picture: SAPS
02 May 2023 11:52

PORT ST JOHNS - Amid a recent surge in violence in rural Eastern Cape, including the torching of dozens of homes, a resident from Majola Village near Port St Johns has pointed out a man alleged to be behind criminal attacks at her home.

Local businesswoman Azida Ahmad this weekend told the police's visiting top brass that she has been attacked several times since 2012.

READ:

And there's been little to no action.

Ahmad said in the latest incident, two schoolboys were murdered on her doorstep.

Community members in the Majola Village said they had become victims of terrorism in their own homes.

Madolo Nozazela told officials during an Imbizo that human life no longer had value in their community.

“I have no hope in all of you in that table. People are dying like dogs here; it is very bad. I know of 14 people killed this side.”

Meanwhile, Nolungile Moniwa said the gunmen did as they pleased.

“As women, we get thrown out of homes while with our husbands and immediately after that you hear gunshots, your husband is getting shot.”

Police officials said officials from various provinces would be deployed to the area to target the culprits

