Parly passes bill to make sign language SA's twelfth official language

The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament in January, aimed at giving people who are deaf or who are hearing impaired, equal protection before the law.

CAPE TOWN - A bill that will make sign language the twelfth official language of the country has been unanimously passed by the National Assembly.

A two-thirds majority was required to pass the amendment to the Constitution.

The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament in January, aimed at giving people who are deaf or who are hearing impaired, equal protection before the law.

Even though South African Sign Language is not universally-recognised, justice committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, said that government wanted to promote the language and its dialects.

It is now set to be added to the country’s existing 11 official languages.

Magwanishe said that this constitutional amendment might require consequential amendments to other laws.

"The committee received 58 written submissions from individuals and submissions. The majority of the submissions were in support of the bill. The committee noted the view expressed of the few that were opposed to the bill, but submits that the recognition of SA Sign Language as a twelfth official language is an important step forward."