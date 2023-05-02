Motshekga set to give more details on KZN school feeding scheme debacle

It emerged last month that food was not delivered to more than 5,000 schools in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will on Tuesday inform the country about the controversial KwaZulu-Natal school feeding scheme debacle.

It emerged last month that food was not delivered to more than 5,000 schools in the province.

The National School Nutrition Programme was cast into the spotlight when a company appointed as the main contractor to supply food failed to do so.

The blunder impacted on the lives of more than 2 million pupils, many from impoverished families who rely on the feeding scheme.

The tender was awarded to Pacina Retail, owned by KwaZulu-Natal businessman and former director of AmaZulu Football Club, Manzini Zungu.

The Education Department in KwaZulu-Natal will be expected to answer questions over why the it failed to supply schools with food on time and how a prominent KwaZulu-Natal businessman, with family ties to the African National Congress (ANC), was awarded the tender.

This as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga meets with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, on Tuesday.

Provincial education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi: "The minister is in the province to try and assist the KZN education department to get an amicable solution to the debacle."

Mhlambi said that the department was open to working with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

This after senior sources within the department told Eyewitness News that the tender documents were not being made available to the SIU.

"SIU is one of the institutions that we are recognising. As and when we are directed to work with them, we will not hesitate to collaborate."

Sources said that the reason given by department officials for not handing over tender documents to the SIU was that a proclamation needed to be signed by the president for the handover of such documentation.