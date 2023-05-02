Makwarela fraud case postponed to allow him to sort out his financial affairs

Murunwa Makwarela faces two counts of fraud and forgery. The charges relate to him allegedly submitting a fake rehabilitation court notice to the Tshwane city manager in order to retain his job as mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The fraud case against former Tshwane mayor, Murunwa Makwarela, has been postponed to give him time to sort out his financial affairs.

The postponement is to allow Makwarela's lawyers time to brief him and for him to sort out his financial situation.

He made his second appearance earlier on Tuesday at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Dressed in a navy blue suit, the former executive mayor of Tshwane told journalists that he was blessed and highly favoured as he entered the courtroom.

In a brief appearance, Makwarela's attorney, Godfrey Manganye, asked the court for a postponement as he had been struggling to get hold of his client.

The prosecution team did not oppose the postponement.

It was also revealed in court that Makwarela's lawyers had not received financial instructions, meaning they had not been paid.

The matter was postponed to 17 May and Makwarela's bail was extended.